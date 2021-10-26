Gold price today at Rs 47,760 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 66,000 a kg

-
-
Ten grams of 24-carat gold was on Tuesday selling at Rs 47,760, up Rs 100 from yesterday’s trading price. Silver was at Rs 66,000 per kg, up Rs 400 from yesterday’s trading price, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 47,000 and Rs 46,760.
In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 45,180, according to the website.
In New Delhi, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold was Rs 51,250. In Chennai, it is trading at Rs 49,280. The Mumbai rate is Rs 47,760, while it is Rs 50,100 in Kolkata, according to the website.
