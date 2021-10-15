Gold price today at Rs 47,970 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,200 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold was on Friday selling at Rs 47,970, up by Rs 680 from trading yesterday. Silver was at Rs 63,200 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.



In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,850 and 46,970. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 45,050, according to the website.

In New Delhi, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold was Rs 51,110. In Chennai, it is trading at Rs 49,140. The Mumbai rate is Rs 47,970, while it is Rs 50,000 in Kolkata, according to the website.

Silver on Thursday was trading at Rs 63,200 per kilogram from Rs 62,100 in Thursday trading session.