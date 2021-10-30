Gold price today at Rs 48,050 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 64,600 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat was on Saturday selling at Rs 48,050, same as yesterday’s trading price. was at Rs 64,600 per kg, down Rs 400 from yesterday’s trading price, according to the Good Returns website.



jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat was selling at Rs 47,000 and Rs 47,050.



In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 45,120, according to the website.



In New Delhi, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold was Rs 51,270. In Chennai, it is trading at Rs 49,220. The Mumbai rate is Rs 48,050, while it is Rs 50,050 in Kolkata, according to the website.