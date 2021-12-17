Gold price today at Rs 48,350 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 61,400 a kg

-
The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 440 on Friday, with 24 carat of it trading at Rs 48,350 and 22 carat at Rs 47,350.
The price of 1 kg of silver increased by Rs 500 from yesterday, trading at Rs 61,400 this morning.
In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,420, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 48,350, according to the Goodreturns website.
The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,140 and Rs 47,350, respectively.
In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,590 on Friday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,450.
In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,100, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,400, as per the Goodreturns website.
The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,100 on Friday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,400.
