Gold price today at Rs 50,850 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 61,600 a kg

Gold price today fell by Rs 40 to Rs 50,850 from Rs 50,890 per 10 gm, while silver decreased by Rs 1,300 to trend at Rs 61,600 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat rose by Rs 10 to Rs 49,360 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it decreased by Rs 370 to Rs 47,470. In Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 40 to Rs 49,850 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was also down by Rs 370 to Rs 51,850 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, December gold futures fell 0.67 per cent to Rs 49,990 per 10 gm. December silver futures were down 1.63 per cent to Rs 61,525 per kg.