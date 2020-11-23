Gold price today at Rs 50,900 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 62,300 a kg

Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 50,900 from Rs 50,890 per 10 gm, while silver trended at Rs 62,300 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat rose by Rs 10 to Rs 49,160 per 10 gm, and in Chennai it increased by Rs 10 to Rs 47,610. In Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 40 to Rs 49,850 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was also up by Rs 10 to Rs 51,990 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, December gold futures rose 0.54 per cent to Rs 50,260 per 10 gm. December silver futures were up 1.22 per cent to Rs 62,260 per kg.



