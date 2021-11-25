Gold price today Rs 47,630 for 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 62,700 per kg

The price of gold decreased by Rs 360 on Thursday: 10 gram of 24 carat is trading at Rs 47,630, while the rate of 22-carat is Rs 46,630. The price of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 1,300, and the precious metal is selling at Rs 62,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 51,100 and Rs 47,630, respectively. Twenty two-carat gold for 10 grams is selling for Rs 46,850 and Rs 46,630 in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat of the yellow metal is selling at Rs 49,090 on Thursday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,000. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,800, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,100.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,760 while the price for 22-carat gold is Rs 44,700.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

The rate of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 62,700 while in Chennai, the precious metal is trading at Rs 67,600. In Kolkata and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,700 while in Bengaluru, the metal is trading at Rs 67,600.