Gold price today Rs 48,030 for 10 gram; silver at Rs 64,800 per kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Tuesday increased by Rs 810 to Rs 48,030. The price for 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 47,030. Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver on Tuesday increased by Rs 400 to Rs 64,800.



The price of gold differs across the nation owing to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,560, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,260. The price of 10 gram of gold in Mumbai, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Tuesday, is Rs 48,030 and Rs 47,030 respectively.

In Chennai, 10 grams of yellow metal is trading at Rs 49,570 for 24-carat, and the price for 22-carat is Rs 45,440. Gold in Kolkata is priced at Rs 50,210 on Tuesday for 10 gram in 24 carat. For 10 gram in 22 carat, gold is trading at Rs 47,510 in Kolkata.

In Bengaluru, 10 gram of gold in 24 carat is trading at Rs 49,210 and for 22 carat the price is Rs 45,110.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday is Rs 64,800. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 69,100. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,800 on Tuesday.