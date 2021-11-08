Gold price unchanged at Rs 47,220 for 10 gm today; silver at Rs 64,400/kg

The price of gold on Monday remained unchanged with 10 grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 47,220 (24-carat). The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,220. The price of silver on Monday was also unchanged and 1 kg of the precious metal was selling at Rs 64,400.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,560, while in Mumbai the yellow metal is trading at Rs 47,220. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai today is Rs 47,260 and Rs 46,220, respectively.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,550 in Chennai on Monday, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,420.

The yellow metal (24-carat) is selling at Rs 50,100 for 10 grams in Kolkata, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,510.

The rate of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Silver, on the other hand, is trading at Rs 68,700 for 1 kg in Chennai. In Mumbai and Delhi, 1 kg of the precious metal is selling at Rs 64,400. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, the price of 1 kg of silver on Monday is Rs 64,400.