Gold price unchanged at Rs 47,220 for 10 gm today; silver at Rs 64,400/kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg
Gold price unchanged at Rs 47,680 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 71,400 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,410 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 62,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,220 for 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,300 a kg
-
The price of gold on Monday remained unchanged with 10 grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 47,220 (24-carat). The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,220. The price of silver on Monday was also unchanged and 1 kg of the precious metal was selling at Rs 64,400.
In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,560, while in Mumbai the yellow metal is trading at Rs 47,220. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai today is Rs 47,260 and Rs 46,220, respectively.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,550 in Chennai on Monday, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,420.
The yellow metal (24-carat) is selling at Rs 50,100 for 10 grams in Kolkata, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,510.
The rate of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
Silver, on the other hand, is trading at Rs 68,700 for 1 kg in Chennai. In Mumbai and Delhi, 1 kg of the precious metal is selling at Rs 64,400. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, the price of 1 kg of silver on Monday is Rs 64,400.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU