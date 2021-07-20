Gold prices rebound on lower bond yields, Covid-19 Delta variant threat

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Explained: How bond yields impact stock market & what should investors do?
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today. Should you subscribe?
Gold prices rise for 6th straight day amid easing US bond yields
-
By Brijesh Patel
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a drop in U.S. bond yields and concerns over a relentless surge in Delta variant infections, although a stronger dollar kept bullion's gains in check.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,815.61 per ounce by 0653 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,794.06 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,817.90.
"The gold market is getting relief because of extremely low yields. But gold is competing with the dollar for safe-haven demand, so that is going to limit upside momentum over the near-term," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were pinned near five-month lows. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Rising coronavirus cases across the United States and other countries fuelled fears of a pandemic resurgence, sending shockwaves through stock markets, as the highly contagious Delta variant appeared to be taking hold.
Gold is often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.
However, safe-haven gains for the U.S. dollar limited gold's appeal as the dollar index held firm near 3-1/2-month highs against its rivals. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.
"As the risk-off mood sends investors rushing towards destinations of safety, gold is likely to find some support," Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM, said in a note.
"Nevertheless, bears are still lingering and may snatch control if prices sink back below the $1,800 psychological level."
European Central Bank policymakers are set for a showdown this week as they chart a new policy path amid growing fears of a third wave of coronavirus infections.
China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged at its July fixing on Tuesday.
Silver eased 0.3% to $25.12 per ounce, palladium gained 0.5% to $2,607.38, and platinum was steady at $1,075.52.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU