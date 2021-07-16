Gold prices at 1-month high as dovish Fed stance lifts bullion appeal

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm today, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500 a kg
Gold price at Rs 47,900 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,950 a kg
-
(This July 15 story corrects first name of the Fed chairman in the first paragraph)
By Eileen Soreng
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to a one-month peak on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soothed investor fears by reassuring that he was in no rush to tighten policy, lifting the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,832.23 per ounce, as of 0752 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion hit a peak of $1,833.65, its highest since June 16.
U.S. gold futures climbed 0.4% to $1,832.90.
Powell stuck to the view on Wednesday that the current price increases are transitory and the Fed expects to continue its bond-buying until there is "substantial further progress" on jobs, with interest rates pinned near zero likely until at least 2023.
His comments came on the heels of a robust U.S. producer prices data.
Large stimulus measures tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
Powell's comments muted the dollar, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries yields fell, reducing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no return.
"We are not saying that there is no strong momentum in the economy, but there is suddenly a question can such growth rate sustain," Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Mumbai-based Yes Securities, said.
"As long as the balance sheet remains in an expansionary mode and interest rate being so low, gold still has the potential to move towards $2,000 by the end of this year," Jain added.
On the technical front, spot gold may test a resistance at $1,833 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain at $1,853, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Elsewhere, silver rose 0.4% to $26.34 per ounce.
Platinum hit a one-month peak of $1,142.35 per ounce and was last up 0.9% at $1,138.66 per ounce. Palladium was flat at $2,827.49.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU