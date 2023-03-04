Gold prices rise by Rs 100 to Rs 56,550, silver remain prices unchanged

rose during Saturday's eary trade by Rs 100 with ten grams of 24 carat gold selling at Rs 56,550, according to the GoodReturns website. remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,900.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold rose by Rs 100 to trade at Rs 51,850.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,850.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,950, Rs 51,900, and Rs 52,510, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of god in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,550.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,550, Rs 56,600, and Rs 57,280, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 66,900.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 70,000.