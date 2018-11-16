Gold prices rise by Rs 54 to Rs 30,875 per 10 g on positive global trends

prices rose by Rs 54 to Rs 30,875 per 10 grams in futures trade Friday as speculators raised their bets, taking positive cues from global market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 54, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 30,875 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 198 lots.

Marketmen said the rise in prices at futures trade was mostly attributed to a firming trend overseas where it hit a near one-week peak as investors sought cover from market turmoil after Britain's long-awaited draft agreement to leave the European Union was thrown into chaos.

Globally, the gold was trading 0.15 per cent higher at $1,215.80 an ounce in Singapore.