Gold prices today at Rs 47,450 per 10 gram, silver at Rs 48,050 per kg

Gold prices remained stable at Rs 47,450 per 10 gram, while silver went up to Rs 48,050 from Rs 47,550 per kilogram on Saturday, according to the Good Returns.

The prices of gold jewellery vary across India, which is the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is holding steady at Rs 46,250 per 10 gram, while in Chennai it is Rs 45,570. In Mumbai, the rate is Rs 46,100, according to Good Returns website. Prices of 24-carat gold prices in Chennai is Rs 49,710.

On MCX, August gold futures rose 1.23% to Rs 47,937 per 10 gram. Silver July futures also rose nearly 1.62% to Rs 48,636 per kilogram. MCX has decided to accept gold and silver bars refined at domestic refineries for deliveries, subject to final regulatory approval.

The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 76.20 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as strengthening of the US currency and rising Covid-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,729 per ounce and silver at $17.49 per ounce.

Earlier, gold prices continued the upward trend on Friday over rising tensions between the US and China, he added.