Gold prices today at Rs 53,860 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 60,200 a kg

Gold prices today jumped to Rs 53,860 from Rs 53,350 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 60,200 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold remained at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it climbed to Rs 48,050. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,400 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 52,410 per 10 gm.
On the MCX, October gold futures fell 0.95 per cent to Rs 50,048 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 60,491 per kg.
Gold prices plunged Rs 694 to Rs 51,215 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 51,909 per 10 grams.
Silver, however, rose Rs 126 to Rs 63,427 per kg, from Rs 63,301 per kg in the previous trade.
"Spot gold prices for 24 karats in Delhi plunged Rs 694 amid rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,892 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.73 per ounce.
