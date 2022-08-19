Gold prices unchanged on Friday; silver selling at Rs 56,700 per kg

remained unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 52,250. Meanwhile, silver is selling at Rs 56,700 per kg after falling Rs 900.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold on Friday is trading at Rs 47,900.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,250 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,900 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,400 and Rs 48,050 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,770 and Rs 48,380, respectively.

in the US slipped to a three-week low on Friday and were set for their first weekly drop in five, as a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve dented bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,754.44 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 29 at $1,752.77 earlier in the session. For the week so far, the metal is down 2.6 per cent.

US gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to $1,767.70.