Gold prices unchanged on Friday; silver selling at Rs 56,700 per kg

Gold prices remained unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 52,250. Meanwhile, silver is selling at Rs 56,700 per kg after falling Rs 900.
Ten gram of 22-carat gold on Friday is trading at Rs 47,900.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,250 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,900 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,400 and Rs 48,050 per 10 gm, respectively.
In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,770 and Rs 48,380, respectively.
Gold prices in the US slipped to a three-week low on Friday and were set for their first weekly drop in five, as a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve dented bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,754.44 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 29 at $1,752.77 earlier in the session. For the week so far, the metal is down 2.6 per cent.
US gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to $1,767.70.
