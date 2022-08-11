Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal dips Rs 660 per 10 gm

The price of 24-carat on Thursday fell by Rs 660 per 10 gram to Rs 51,650, while the price of also dropped by Rs 300 per kg to Rs 58,700 per kg.

The price of ten gram of 22-carat today is Rs 600 lower than yesterday's with the yellow metal trading at Rs 47,350 per 10 gram.

In Mumbai, and Kolkata, 24-carat was selling at Rs 51,650 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 47,350 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat of the yellow metal were trading at Rs 51,870 and Rs 47,550 per 10 gm on Thursday.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 53,380 and Rs 48,930, respectively.

Meanwhile, slipped on Thursday, as the dollar and Treasury yields rebounded after comments from officials pointed to aggressive interest rate hikes despite signs of slowing US inflation.