JUST IN
Gold prices fall by Rs 270; silver down by Rs 1,300, trading at Rs 59,500
Support for Gold moves higher to Rs 50,800; MCX Silver may test Rs 63,900
Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade; yellow metal selling at 52,200
On the rise again: Gold rates at a discount to tackle price jump
Price of 24-carat gold rises Rs 100; silver unchanged at Rs 61,500
Gold prices rise slightly today; silver goes down, trading at Rs 61,500
Gold rate up by Rs 550; silver rises by Rs 4,400, selling at Rs 61,800
Gold, silver rates rise in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,110
Bias negative for MCX Gold below Rs 50,500; Silver faces multiple hurdles
Gold and silver rates untouched today; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,780
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on KIMS, Pfizer; bearish on Nifty
Business Standard

Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at 51,160

Silver prices are down by Rs 600 and is trading at Rs 58,900 per kg

Topics
Gold Prices | gold and silver prices | gold silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold

Gold and silver became cheaper in Wednesday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,160, after a change of Rs 770. Silver, on the other hand, is down by Rs 600 and is trading at Rs 58,900 per kg. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,900 after a decrease of Rs 700.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,160 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,900, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,330 and Rs 47,050 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,710 and Rs 47,400, respectively.

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as traders looked forward to US Federal Reserve minutes and key inflation data for clues on the pace of future interest rate hikes. Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $1,663.60 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, hovering close to a one-week low touched on Tuesday. US gold futures were down 0.8 per cent at $1,673.30.

While gold is considered as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, rising interest rates reduce the appeal of the asset, which pays no interest.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of recession.

Meanwhile, 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata is trading at Rs 58,900. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,000.

Spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $19.08 per ounce.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 08:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.