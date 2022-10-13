JUST IN
Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at 51,160
Gold prices fall by Rs 270; silver down by Rs 1,300, trading at Rs 59,500
Support for Gold moves higher to Rs 50,800; MCX Silver may test Rs 63,900
Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade; yellow metal selling at 52,200
On the rise again: Gold rates at a discount to tackle price jump
Price of 24-carat gold rises Rs 100; silver unchanged at Rs 61,500
Gold prices rise slightly today; silver goes down, trading at Rs 61,500
Gold rate up by Rs 550; silver rises by Rs 4,400, selling at Rs 61,800
Gold, silver rates rise in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,110
Bias negative for MCX Gold below Rs 50,500; Silver faces multiple hurdles
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 flat in pre-open deals
Business Standard

Gold, silver rates go down in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 50,890/10 gm

Silver is down by Rs 400 and is trading at Rs 58,500 per kg today

Topics
Silver Prices | gold and silver prices | gold silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

gold, gold price, gold rally

Gold and silver became cheaper in Thursday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,890, after a change of Rs 270. Silver, on the other hand, is down by Rs 400 and is trading at Rs 58,500 per kg. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,650 after a decrease of Rs 250.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,890 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 58,500, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,050 and Rs 46,800 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,600 and Rs 47,300, respectively.

Gold prices were steady on Thursday as market participants refrained from making big moves ahead of key US inflation reading that could influence the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,672.79 per ounce, as of 0026 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,679.80.

Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates reduce the appeal of bullion, which yields no interest.

The world's most important certifier of gold refineries said on Wednesday it wants to recognise firms that gather and refine gold dug up by small-scale miners in developing countries.

Meanwhile, 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata is trading at Rs 58,500. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,000.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $19.03 per ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Silver Prices

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 09:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.