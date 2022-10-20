Gold, silver untouched in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,780

Gold and silver rates remained unchanged in Thursday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,780, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 56,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 46,550.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,780 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,550, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,950 and Rs 46,700 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,270 and Rs 47,000, respectively.

lingered at a three-week trough on Thursday, pressured by rising US dollar and Treasury yields amid worries that the Federal Reserve will persist with sharp rate hikes.

Spot gold inched down 0.1 per cent to $1,627.04 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. Prices earlier hit their lowest level since Sept. 28 at $1,624.98. The US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at $1,632.60.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion, which yields nothing.

Euro zone consumer inflation was marginally lower in September than estimated earlier, data showed on Wednesday, but still at a record high, underlining market expectations of more rate rises before the end of the year. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 6.08 tonnes on Wednesday, their biggest one-day outflow since July.

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 56,400. While in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,500.



(With inputs from Reuters)