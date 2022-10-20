JUST IN
Gold, silver untouched in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,780
Gold slides to 3-week low as dollar, fears of rate increase dent appeal
Gold prices firm as US dollar slides; rate-hike concerns cap upside
India's festival gold sales to shine less brightly this year, says WGC
Gold rises by Rs 10 per 10 gm; silver up by Rs 5,200, trading at Rs 60,500
Gold prices jump more than 1% as US dollar, yields pull back
Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility
Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,000
Gold heads for weekly decline as fears of hefty US interest rate hikes loom
Gold prices rise marginally in early trade, silver falls Rs 1,200
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
MARKET LIVE: Sensex sheds 200pts, Nifty50 below 17,450; IndusInd slips 3%
Business Standard

Gold, silver untouched in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,780

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 56,400

Topics
Gold Prices | gold and silver prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Gold and silver rates remained unchanged in Thursday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,780, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 56,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 46,550.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,780 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,550, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,950 and Rs 46,700 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,270 and Rs 47,000, respectively.

Gold prices lingered at a three-week trough on Thursday, pressured by rising US dollar and Treasury yields amid worries that the Federal Reserve will persist with sharp rate hikes.

Spot gold inched down 0.1 per cent to $1,627.04 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. Prices earlier hit their lowest level since Sept. 28 at $1,624.98. The US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at $1,632.60.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion, which yields nothing.

Euro zone consumer inflation was marginally lower in September than estimated earlier, data showed on Wednesday, but still at a record high, underlining market expectations of more rate rises before the end of the year. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 6.08 tonnes on Wednesday, their biggest one-day outflow since July.

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 56,400. While in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 09:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.