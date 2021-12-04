Gold trading at Rs 47,450 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 61,200 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 130 on Saturday, with the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 47,450 and 22-carat at Rs 46,450.

The price of 1 kg of silver increased by Rs 500 with the precious metal trading at Rs 61,200 on Saturday.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 50,840, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price is at Rs 47,450, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,600 and Rs 46,450, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,800 on Saturday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,730.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,550, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 46,850.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,300 on Saturday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,200. Silver is trading at Rs 61,200 per kg in Kolkata and Bangalore, while in Hyderabad, the rate is Rs 65,300.