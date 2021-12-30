Gold trading at Rs 49,010 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 62,500 per kg

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 201 on Thursday, with the rate at Rs 47,010. The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 790 on Thursday with the precious metal trading at Rs 49,010.

The price of 1 kg of silver remained unchanged with the precious metal selling at Rs 62,500.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,600, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 49,010, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,300 and Rs 47,010 respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,390 on Thursday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,270.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,000, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,300, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 66,300 on Thursday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 62,500.

Silver is selling at Rs 62,500 per kg in Kolkata and Bengaluru, while in Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 66,300 a kg.