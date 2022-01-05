Gold trading at Rs 49,260 per 10 gram today; silver selling at Rs 61,700/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 10 on Wednesday, with both 24 and 22 carat trading at Rs 47,260.

The price of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 700 and is now selling at Rs 61,700.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,330, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 49,260, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,050 and Rs 47,260, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,230 on Wednesday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,170.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,800, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,100, according to the website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,700 on Wednesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,700.

Silver is selling at Rs 61,700 per kg in Kolkata and Bengaluru, while in Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 65,700 a kg.