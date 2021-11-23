Gold trading at Rs 49,280 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 65,600 a kg

The price of gold and silver remained unchanged on Tuesday from Monday's trading price. Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,280. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,280. Silver on Tuesday is trading at Rs 65,600 for 1 kg.

In Delhi, the rate of 10 gram of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,240 meanwhile in Mumbai the yellow metal's price stands at Rs 49,280. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,890 and Rs 48,280 respectively.

Ten gram of 24-carat of the yellow metal is selling at Rs 50,410 in Chennai on Tuesday while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,210. In Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,990, while price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,290.

Gold is selling at Rs 49,900 and Rs 45,740 for 10 gram of 24 and 22 carat in Bengaluru. In Hyderabad, the precious metal is trading at Rs 49,900 and Rs 45,740 for 10 gram of 24 and 22 carat.

Price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

The price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 70,400 on Tuesday in Chennai, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 65,600.



In Kolkata and Bangalore, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 65,600, while in Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 70,400.