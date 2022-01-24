Gold trading at Rs 49,520 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 64,900/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 50 on Monday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,520 and 22 carat at Rs 47,520.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 65,400, unchanged from yesterday.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,090, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 49,520, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai it is at Rs 47,790 and Rs 47,520, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,040 on Monday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,870.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 69,000 today, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 64,900.

Silver is selling at Rs 64,900 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 69,000 a kg.

.

.