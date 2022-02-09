Gold trading at Rs 49,530 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 61,900/kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 250 on Wednesday, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 49,530.

The price of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,400, up Rs 200.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,900, up Rs 300 from yesterday

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,530, respectively according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 45,400, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,740 on Wednesday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,590.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,100, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,900.

Silver is selling at Rs 61,900 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 65,100 a kg.