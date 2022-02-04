Gold trading at Rs 49,650 per 10 gm today; silver at Rs 61,400/kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 670 on Friday, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 49,650.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 600 to Rs 45,500.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,400, down Rs 100 from yesterday

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,050 and Rs 49,650, respectively according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 45,100 and 45,500 respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,490 on Friday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,360.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,600, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,400.

Silver is selling at Rs 61,400 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 65,600 a kg.