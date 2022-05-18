Gold trading at Rs 50,780 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 61,550 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold on Wednesday went up by Rs 330 to Rs 50,780. At the same time, the rate of 1 kg of silver increased by Rs 2,160 to Rs 61,550.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 300 from the previous day's rate to trade at Rs 46,550, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 50,780 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 46,550 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities at Rs 51,940, and Rs 47,640 respectively

The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad is being sold at Rs 61,5500. While in Chennai, the metal is trading at Rs 65,600 for the day.