Gold trading at Rs 51,600 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 68,000/kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold on Monday remained unchanged at Rs 51,600, much like the price of 1 kg of silver which also did not show any change and stayed at Rs 68,000.

The price of ten gram of 22-carat gold continued to trade at Rs 47,300 for a second day.

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 51,600, and the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 47,300.

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata happens to be on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai i.e. Rs 51,600, while the price of 22-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata is Rs 47,300.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold on Monday in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,420, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 48,050.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai on Monday is Rs 68,000, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Chennai on Monday stood at Rs 72,300.