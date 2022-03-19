Gold trading at Rs 51,770 per 10 gms today; silver selling at Rs 69,000/kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold on Saturday increased by Rs 10 to trade at Rs 51,770, while the price of 1 kg of silver remained unchanged at Rs 69,000.

The price of ten gram of 22-carat gold remained unchanged and the yellow metal is trading at Rs 47,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 51,770, and the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 47,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata happens to be on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai i.e. Rs 51,770, while the price of 22-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata is Rs 47,450.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold on Saturday in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,600, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 48,220.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai on Saturday is Rs 69,000, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Chennai on Saturday stood at Rs 72,900.