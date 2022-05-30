Gold trading at Rs 52,090 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 62,200 a kg

-
-
The rates of gold and silver remained unchanged on Monday. The 10 gram of 24 carat gold is trading at Rs 52,090 , meanwhile, silver is trading at Rs 62,200 per kg.
The price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold also remained unchanged with the precious metal is selling at Rs 47,750, according to Goodreturns website.
The price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 52,090 in these cities.
The price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai with the metal selling at Rs 47,750 in these regions.
In Chennai, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is Rs 52,150 and Rs 47,800, respectively.
The price of gold varies for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 62,220. Meanwhile, in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,000 per kg for the day.
