Gold trading at Rs 52,100 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 68,000/kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat decreased by Rs 210 on Wednesday to Rs 52,100, while became cheaper by Rs 400 per kg to Rs 68,000.

Ten gram of 22-carat is trading at Rs 47,750 after falling by Rs 200.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 52,100. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 47,750.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata happens to be on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai i.e. Rs 52,100, while 22-carat gold is selling in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata at Rs 47,750.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,290, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 47,930.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai is Rs 68,000, whereas the price of 1 kg of in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Chennai stood at Rs 72,100.