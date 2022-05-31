Gold trading at Rs 52,200 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 62,500 a kg

The rate of gold increased by Rs 110 per 10 gram on Tuesday with 24-carat of the metal trading at at Rs 52,200. Meanwhile, silver is trading at Rs 62,500 per kg after an increase of Rs 300.

The price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold increased by Rs 100 as the precious metal is selling at Rs 47,850 on Tuesday, according to Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 52,200 in these cities.

The price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai with the metal selling at Rs 47,850 in these regions.

In Chennai, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is Rs 52,310 and Rs 47,950, respectively.

The price of gold varies for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 62,500. Meanwhile, in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,000 per kg for the day.