Gold trading at Rs 53,890 per 10 grams; silver selling at Rs 70,000/kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold remained unchanged on Wednesday at Rs 53,890 as fears remained worldwide over inflation and slowing economic growth due to the war in Ukraine.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,400 while one kilogram of silver is selling at Rs 70,000, decreasing by Rs 1,000.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 53,890. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 49,400.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,760 in Chennai on Wednesday, while 22-carat is selling at Rs 50,200. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 53,890, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 49,400.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at the price of Rs 74,600 on Wednesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 70,000. The price of 1 kg of precious metal is Rs 74,600 in Kolkata.

Oil and other commodities prices soared while global shares tanked on Wednesday as the United States banned Russian oil imports while the UK said it will phase out the purchase by the year-end.