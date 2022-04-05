Govt considers seeking Rs 50,000 cr in mega LIC IPO next month: Report

-
ALSO READ
LIC IPO: DHRP filed with SEBI, govt to offload 5% stake
LIC may need to be revalued if the listing is pushed beyond May
IPO IPO: LIC boasts Rs 37-trillion AUM before overseas investors
LIC IPO draft papers likely to receive Sebi's approval on Monday
LIC share sale may fetch govt up to Rs 65,000 cr; DRHP filing likely today
-
India is considering seeking around Rs 50,000 crore ($6.6 billion) next month from the initial public offering of state-owned Life Insurance Corp, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The government is discussing selling as much as a 7% stake in LIC through the listing, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It aims to launch the share sale before current approvals for the offering expire on May 12, the people said.
Centre is looking at a mid-May timeline for launching the mega initial public offering of its largest insurer with hopes that the market volatility triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will subside, Bloomberg News reported last month citing people familiar with the matter. The listing forms a key part of plans by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration to divest state assets to fund a yawning budget deficit.
Life Insurance Corp.’s published embedded value will be valid for the IPO until May as per rules. A delay beyond that would mean LIC would have to re-calculate the embedded value, a key valuation gauge for insurance firms, based on the latest financials.
With market swings triggered by the war, what could be the country’s biggest IPO was delayed into FY23, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.
The government and its advisers are considering seeking a valuation of about 1.25 to 1.5 times LIC’s embedded value, the people said. Officials are still discussing potential terms of the offering, and the fund-raising target could still change, the people said.
A representative for LIC declined to comment, while calls and an email to the finance ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.
Plans for the IPO were first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2020, but was deferred due to the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU