Govt to raise a major chunk of foreign borrowing via 30-year bonds

The Indian government plans to issue a significant portion of its proposed sovereign overseas borrowing via 30-year paper, a senior government official who did not wish to be identified said on Thursday.

The government has met several foreign bankers over last two weeks and sees appetite for long-term sovereign bonds, the official said adding the bonds will likely be issued in tenors of 10 years and above.

Finance Minister announced that India was looking to raise around $10 billion via overseas foreign currency in the current fiscal year, in a first-ever such issuance.