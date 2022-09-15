Harsha Engineers International IPO subscribed 10.35 times on day 2

-
The institutional investor portion was subscribed 1.6 times, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion by 24.9 times, the retail investor portion by 9.14 times and the portion reserved for employees by 6.3 times.
On Tuesday, the company raised Rs 225.7 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 68.4 lakh shares at Rs. 330 per share. The company is a manufacturer of precision bearing cages, welded assemblies and brass castings.
The company caters to customers in the automotive, railways, aviation & aerospace, construction, mining, agriculture, electrical and electronics, and renewables sectors.
