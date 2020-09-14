HCL Tech surprises street with strong revenue outlook, robust deal book

JUST IN
Ram Prasad Sahu & Sai Ishwar  |  Mumbai 

Led by HCL Technologies, the BSE Information Technology index was the biggest gainer among sectoral indices ending 4.76 per cent higher on Monday. HCL Technologies was up over 10 per cent after it put out a positive mid-quarter update and this rubbed off on other large cap stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro which closed with gains of 5 per cent each.

The rally was not limited to large caps in the software space. Persistent Systems which gained 14 per cent was the highest gainer in the mid- and small-cap space. In fact stocks outside the Big-5 IT stocks outperformed ...

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 20:09 IST

