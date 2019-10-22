Insurance companies gain, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, SBI Life hit new high

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance Company were among 22 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective all-time highs on the BSE on Tuesday.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle India, Bata India, Berger Paints, Info Edge (India), Manappuram Finance, Siemens, Voltas and Whirlpool of India, too, hit new highs today.

Of theses, HDFC AMC, Manappuram Finance and Bata India have seen their market value more-than-doubled in the past one year. Berger Paints India, Fine Organic Industries, Siemens, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Info Edge (India), Blue Star and ICICI Lombard were up in the range of 60 per cent to 100 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 15 per cent during the period.

Among the individual stocks, has been the top gainer, up 7 per cent to Rs 3,073 on the BSE. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,975,touched on September 23, 2019. It rallied 128 per cent from the level of Rs 1,348. The share price of the company zoomed 179 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,100 per share.

According to analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities, Indian AMC sector is another attractive platform to play the Indian financials theme since it stands to capture, and benefit from the migration of household savings and wealth from physical assets and traditional bank deposits to mutual funds.

Increasing monthly SIP run rate leads us to believe that rising individual participation is a structural trend. We expect that a significant part of business from this opportunity will accrue to the top 5 players in the industry, the brokerage firm said in sector update. However, the stock of was trading above its target price of Rs 2,724 per share.

HUL was trading higher for the ninth straight day. The counter hit a new high of Rs 2,148 on Tuesday, gaining 11 per cent during the period. The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company reported better-than-expected Q2FY20 results.

HUL’s net profit grew 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,840 crore, while sales revenue rose 6 per cent YoY at Rs 9,708 crore relative to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin, too, expanded 293 basis points (bps) YoY to 24.8 per cent in Q2FY20. Benign input cost, improved product-mix, cost-saving initiatives, lower employee cost and higher operating leverage contributed to better operating performance despite higher advertising expenses.