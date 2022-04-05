HDFC twins' stocks see heavy selling pressure; settle nearly 3% down

-
ALSO READ
HDFC twins merge in $40-bn deal; amalgamation may take 15 to 18 months
What does the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger mean for shareholders?
HDFC twins merge in $40-billion deal: The making of a behemoth
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Brokerages see return ratios improving by FY25-26
Investor wealth jumps Rs 4.5 trn as markets rally over HDFC twins' merger
-
Stocks of HDFC twins on Tuesday witnessed a heavy selling pressure and settled nearly 3 per cent lower amid profit booking at higher valuations, and ended up as the top losers on both the benchmark indices.
Shares of mortgage lender HDFC ended the day at Rs 2,622.00 apiece, down 2.12 per cent over its previous close, while the HDFC Bank settled the day at Rs 1,607.15, lower by 2.98 per cent.
On Monday, shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank had witnessed heavy buying and settled with nearly 10 per cent gains as investors lapped up the announcement of their proposed merger.
At the end of Tuesday's trading session, market capitalisation of HDFC stood at Rs 4,75,375.07 crore, down from Rs 4,85,691.18 crore on Monday.
Similarly, market capitalisation of HDFC Bank slipped to Rs 8,91,251.62 crore, from Rs 9,18,591.13 crore on Monday.
Traders said the rally in HDFC twins counter on Monday was largely due to a knee jerk reaction to the announcement of the proposed merger. Accordingly, some investors resorted to profit booking at higher valuations.
In the biggest merger in corporate history, India's largest housing finance company HDFC will merge with the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank to create a banking behemoth.
Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be wholly owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank, according to stock exchange filings by the firms.
Meanwhile, the broader market also ended in the negative territory. The 30-share BSE gauge ended 435.24 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 60,176.50. Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 96 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 17,957.40.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU