Investor wealth jumps Rs 4.5 trn as markets rally over HDFC twins' merger

-
ALSO READ
HDFC - HDFC Bank merger: What's in store for the shareholders?
Zee Entertainment board clears media firm's mega merger with Sony
HDFC Bank, HDFC rally up to 10% as board approves merger
HDFC Bank and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd announce 'merger of equals'
After mega media deal, how will Zee-Sony partnership unfold?
-
Investors turned wealthier by more than Rs 4.5 lakh crore on Monday as the domestic equity market rallied over 2 per cent on the proposed merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.
Reflecting bullish investor sentiments, the 30-share key index Sensex surged 1,335.05 points or a whopping 2.25 per cent to reclaim the 60,000-level, boosted by intense buying in banking and financial stocks after the announcement of merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies, also an indicator of notional wealth of investors, surged to Rs 2,72,46,213.62 crore.
This marks a gain of Rs 4,57,826.69 crore compared to the market valuation of Rs 2,67,88,386.93 crore at the close of trading on the BSE on Friday.
As per the BSE data, as many as 179 stocks touched their 52-week highs.
"It was a stellar day for the Indian equity market on the back of the out of syllabus announcement of a merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank," said Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo.
"More than 70 per cent of contribution to the gain of Nifty50 was because of HDFC twins and led to short covering in the market. Global cues are stable whereas prices are cooling off and FIIs are showing buying interest that is leading to outperformance in the Indian equity market," Nyati added.
All BSE sectoral indices mustered gains, led by finance (4.25 per cent), bankex (3.45 per cent), power (3 per cent), utilities (2.93 per cent) and capital goods (1.79 per cent).
In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap gauges gained as much as 1.68 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU