HDIL, BPCL, Tata Steel, Manpasand Beverages, rate-sensitive stocks to watch

At 08:28 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 25 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 11,384, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

HDIL: The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police arrested Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan on Thursday in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam. READ MORE

BPCL: The international Credit Rating Agency Moody's on Thursday warned of downgrading Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to Ba1, if the government goes ahead with privatisation by selling its stake to private entity.

Rate-senstive stocks such as financials, auto and realty may hog the limelight today as the RBI is set to release its bi-monthly monetary policy decision later in the day.

Manpasand Beverages: Batliboi & Purohit resigned as statutor auditor on Thursday with immediate effect.

Tata Steel Ltd. is weighing a sale of its stake in an e-commerce joint venture to pare debt, as per reports.

Adani Green has raised $362.5 million by selling dollar bonds, as it plans to refinance its existing debt and support capital expenditures, said a report by The Economic Times.