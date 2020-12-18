JUST IN
Stock recommendations by Anand Rathi: Buy HDFC Bank, Lupin, Sonata Software
Business Standard
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Divi's Lab by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

Short covering was seen in the Divi's Lab Futures' where we have seen 1 per cent fall in the Open Interest with price rising by 3 per cent

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

The stock price of Divi's Lab has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes
Bull spread Strategy on Divi's Lab

Buy Divi's Lab Dec 3850 Call at Rs 105 & simultaneously sell Dec 4000 Call at Rs 53

Lot Size: 200

Cost of the strategy: Rs 52 (Rs 10400 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 19,600 if Divi's Lab closes at or above 4,000 till 31 Dec expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 3,902

Rationale:

  • Short covering was seen in the Divi's Lab Futures' where we have seen 1 per cent fall in the Open Interest with price rising by 3 per cent.
  • The stock Price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at all time high level.
  • Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock
  • Plus, DI is trading above minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
  • Pharma as a sector is showing strength on the chart.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

First Published: Fri, December 18 2020. 07:20 IST

