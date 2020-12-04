Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Bharat Forge by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

-
-
Bull spread Strategy on Bharat Forge
Buy Bharat Forge Dec 550 Call at Rs 23.5 & simultaneously sell Dec 580 Call at Rs 13.5
Lot Size 1500.
Cost of the strategy Rs 10 (Rs 15000 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 30000 If Bharat Forge closes at or above 580 till 31 Dec expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 560
Rationale:
Long build up is seen in the Bharat forge Futures’ where we have seen 9 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 5 per cent.
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at two-year high.
Primary trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above all important moving averages.
Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock
Moreover, DI is trading above minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
=======================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
