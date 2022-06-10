Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Coforge, UPL

-
ALSO READ
Coforge, Mindtree: Tech charts show short-term rebound in mid-cap IT stocks
Strong growth outlook, valuations point to further upside for UPL
UPL gains 7% in four days on hopes of margin expansion
Stocks to Watch: Gail, Apollo Hospitals, Cadila, IOC, UPL, Saregama, KSB
Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends buying ITC, IOC
-
BUY
COFORGE
Target: Rs 3,750
Stop Loss: Rs 3,450
The stock has been under bullish wolfe wave with potential reversal zone of Rs 3,500 along MACD on hourly chart has formed bullish crossover. The hourly RSI is also displaying an impulsive structure near 30 levels which indicates a possibility of an upside.
BUY
UPL
Target: Rs 775
Stop Loss: Rs 730
The stock has formed a BULLISH BAT pattern on the one hour chart with potential reversal zone at Rs 735 - 740 along with the RSI complementing by displaying bullish divergence.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU