Stocks to Watch: Telecom, LIC Hsg Fin, KEC Intl, Suven Life, IIFL Finance
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Dabur, Wipro

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Wipro can rally up to Rs 445, while Dabur can gain up to Rs 526.

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

DABUR

BUY

Target: Rs 526

Stop Loss: Rs 490

At current juncture Dabur has formed bullish wolfe wave with sweet zone of Rs 500 approxiamately along with hourly RSI displaying an impulsive behaviour.

WIPRO

BUY

Target: Rs 445

Stop Loss: Rs 400

The stock has taken support near its crucial level of Rs 402 and then rebounded along with MACD on hourly frame indicating bullish crossover which hints towards possibility of an upside.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

First Published: Tue, June 21 2022. 07:34 IST

