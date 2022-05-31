Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying SBI, Infosys

-
ALSO READ
Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends buying ITC, IOC
Here's why Mehul Kothari is bullish on MCX India, Voltas
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying L&T Infotech, Symphony
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Balkrishna Inds, HDFC Life
Thermax, SBI Card look set to bounce back after correction: Mehul Kothari
-
BUY
SBIN
TARGET: Rs 500
STOP LOSS: Rs 462
The stock has taken support near its historical levels of Rs 440 and then rebounded along with RSI displaying impulsive behavior at 30 levels which indicates a possibility of an upside.
BUY
INFY
TARGET: Rs 1,560
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,508
The stock has hit previous historic top of Rs 1,450 which was made on April 09, 2021 & taken support on that. The weekly RSI is displaying impulsive behavior at 30 levels which indicates a possibility of an upside.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU