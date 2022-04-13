Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying HG Infra, Kaveri Seeds

From the recent high of 18,114, the Nifty has witnessed a correction of 672 points. On April 12, 2022, the index found support at its previous swing high of 17,442 and then recovered. The 20 day-EMA support for the Nifty is placed at 17,450-odd levels. Nifty longs should be held with 17,442 stop loss. A break below 17442, could extend the correction towards next support of 17,000. On the upside 17,842 and 18,100 would act as resistances.

