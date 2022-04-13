JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tinplate, Brightcom, Vedanta, Thermax
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying HG Infra, Kaveri Seeds

The technical analyst from HDFC Securities expects the Nifty to find support around 17,450-odd levels.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | HG Infra Engineering | Kaveri Seeds Company

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

markets, indian markets, bse, nse, share markets, stock markets
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nifty: Strong support Seen at 17,442

From the recent high of 18,114, the Nifty has witnessed a correction of 672 points. On April 12, 2022, the index found support at its previous swing high of 17,442 and then recovered. The 20 day-EMA support for the Nifty is placed at 17,450-odd levels. Nifty longs should be held with 17,442 stop loss. A break below 17442, could extend the correction towards next support of 17,000. On the upside 17,842 and 18,100 would act as resistances.

BUY - HGINFRA

Target: Rs 665

Stop Loss: Rs 600

Last Close: Rs 624

The stock has broken out from its downward sloping trend line on the daily chart. The price breakout is accompanied by jump in volume. The stock has surpassed the crucial resistance of previous swing high at Rs 620. The daily RSI has reached above benchmark level of 50, indicating rising momentum.

BUY - KAVERI SEEDS

Target: Rs 670

Stop Loss: Rs 590

Last Close: Rs 615

A downward sloping trend line breakout is seen on the weekly charts. The price breakout is also accompanied by jump in volume. Ths stock has surpassed the previous top resistance of Rs 585 on the weekly chart. The stock is now placed above all important moving average parameters.

(Vinay Rajani, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 13 2022. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.