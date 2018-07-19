Hinduja Leyland Finance's proposed IPO expected raise Rs 10-15 billion

The proposed of Hinduja Leyland Finance, a non-banking finance company, is expected to raise around Rs 10-15 billion. The company plans to go public this year, said senior officials from Ashok Leyland, which owns a major chunk of

“It (the IPO) will also help discover the pricing for us,” said an official from Ashok Leyland, which owns a major chunk of

Addressing shareholders on Tuesday, Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said the future for was bright and the company was planning for an this year.

In 2017-18, increased its stake in Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited from 57.20 per cent to 61.85 per cent and invested Rs 4.94 billion, according to the company's annual report.

The objective was to retain 51 per cent control of the company post- in order to consolidate operations and grow.

In 2016, Hinduja Leyland Finance dropped its Rs 5-7 billion IPO plans due to several reasons, including the demonetisation of higher value notes by the Central government.

“Owing to the uncertainty in the economy on account of demonetisation, the IPO slated for Q3 last year was postponed,” the company had said in July 2017.

Reports said the revival of the IPO will also provide an exit route for Everstone Capital, which had invested Rs 2 billion in the company in 2013.

In November, sold a 4.68% stake in Hinduja Leyland Finance to its parent for Rs 2.25 billion, paring its stake to less than 10%. The stake sale valued the company at Rs 4.8 billion, according to media reports.

Hinduja Leyland Finance recorded a revenue of Rs 20.92 billion in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 14.86 billion in 2016-17. Profit in 2017-18 was Rs 2.52 billion as compared to Rs1.67 billion in the previous year.

Hinduja Leyland Finance was founded in 2008 as a non-banking financial company. It provides customized finance for utility vehicles, tractors, cars and two-wheelers, among other vehicles, focusing on the semi-urban and rural sectors.