Hindustan Aeronautics hits record high on highest-ever revenue in FY22

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) had hit a record high of Rs 1,592.35, up 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock gained 7 per cent in two trading sessions after the company recorded highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) versus Rs 22,755 crore in FY21, registering 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.
The FY22 record-revenue was led by production of 44 new helicopters/aircraft, 84 new engines, overhauling 203 aircraft / helicopters and 478 engines.
Recently, HAL bagged a contract for production of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), 10 for IAF and five for the Indian Army at Rs 3,887 crore along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore.
Further, credit rating agencies CARE Ratings and ICRA have upgraded the Company's credit rating from AA+ Stable to AAA/Stable during the financial year, based on improved financial performance and cash flow position.
HAL is engaged in design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrades and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The company has been set up to meet the requirement of Indian Defence Forces (namely Indian Airforce, Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard) in the area of Aerospace.
At 01:31 pm; the stock of state-owned defence company traded 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,566, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 60,483 points. It surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,568.45 touched on October 18, 2021.
